Austrian chancellor thinks it will take years to restore Russia-EU relations

World
October 04, 9:00 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Kurz called for doing everything possible to create a positive dynamic for developments in Syria and in eastern Ukraine

© TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, October 4. /TASS/. It will take years to restore relations between the European Union and Russia, Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told journalists after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Read also
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Russian President Vladimir Putin

EU willing to mend ties with Russia — Austrian chancellor

"It is important to maintain dialogue, make efforts to prevent the situation from deteriorating and do everything for the relations [between EU and Russia] to improve," Kurz said. "We need to ease tensions. It is a long and complicated process. It is clear that it will take years," the Austrian chancellor added. He noted that heads of governments of some countries do not maintain any contacts with Moscow, and that "the loss of trust is severe."

Kurz called for doing everything possible to create a positive dynamic for developments in Syria and in eastern Ukraine. He described as "very positive" Putin's words about the importance of striving toward withdrawal of all foreign forces from Syria.

"I hope it will not stay just an idea, but will insted become a reality," he noted.

