EU willing to mend ties with Russia — Austrian chancellor

ST. PETERSBURG, October 3. /TASS/. The European Union is eager to patch up relations and to cooperate with Russia, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday at a news conference after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg.

"Not only Austria, but the European Union as well, are willing to develop our co-existence. I am deeply convinced that peaceful coexistence of Russia and the European Union on the continent could be ensured only if ties are mended, while problems are solved jointly," Kurz underlined.

"We will be working further to preserve channels for dialogue and to maintain positive cooperation," he said.