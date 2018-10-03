Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia proposes to extend UN sanctions to Islamic State’s Afghan branch

World
October 03, 21:45 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN said that it should be a 'priority task'

UNITED NATIONS, October 3. /TASS/. Russia suggests extending the UN Security Council’s sanctions on members of the Afghan branch of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia), Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Vladimir Safronkov said at the Security Council’s meeting on Wednesday.

"Considering the growing presence of the ISIL (former name of the group - TASS) in Afghanistan and the threat of jihadists’ further expansion to the Central Asian states, we believe the extension of the Security Council's counter-terrorism sanctions to individuals and organizations that are part of and have direct links to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State extremist organization is a priority task," the diplomat said.

