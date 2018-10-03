Problem of man-made emissions cannot be resolved without US, Putin believes

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Environmental challenges, such as man-made emissions, cannot be tackled without US participation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week Forum on Wednesday.

"It seems to me relations with the United States should not be antagonized [due to US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement - TASS] because we cannot globally solve the problem of even minor reduction of man-made emissions impact on the global climate without the United States," Putin said.

There is a need to engage the United States in discussions on environmental problems, the President said. "As far as I understand, President Trump is not against this. He says certain provisions of the Paris Agreement are not comfortable with him. However, he is not actually against working with the whole world on this topic," Putin said.

"Everyone lays the blame now on the United States. As you see, we have many problems and outstanding issues with the United States; the US President and I have different approaches towards many international affairs and have different assessments of our bilateral relations. Still, there should be no bias," he added.

The Paris Agreement was approved on December 12, 2015 and signed in six months. The US announced the withdrawal from the agreement last June.