Russian military engineers to assist in demining activities in Laos

World
October 03, 12:57 UTC+3 KUBINKA

According to the Russian general, the unit’s mission will last until March 2019

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, October 3. /TASS/. A demining unit of the Russian Armed Forces' International Anti-Mine Center will be deployed to Laos in October to assist in clearing the country’s territory of the remaining American bombs, Head of the Russian engineering troops Lieutenant General Yuri Stavitsky said on Wednesday.

"A demining unit of the Russian Armed Forces' International Anti-Mine Center will be deployed to Laos to assist in demining activities in the country in order to implement a decision made by the Russian president, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief," Stavitsky said at the eighth expert meeting established by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting - Plus (ADMM-Plus), which involves ASEAN member states and dialogue partners. The meeting, dedicated to humanitarian demining, is being held in the Patriot Park outside Moscow.

According to the Russian general, the unit’s mission will last until March 2019.

Death toll from Indonesia’s quake climbs to 1,400

"The unit has cutting-edge equipment to search for explosives and defuse them, as well as personal protection equipment. The unit also includes a mine search team," Stavitsky noted.

He explained that a lot of unexploded American bombs still remained in the jungles of Laos, which had been dropped there in the 1960-1970s. Most of them are cluster and anti-personnel bombs, while one-third of those haven’t been defused yet, which is why more than half of Laos provinces are still considered to be dangerous.

"These kinds of mines are hard to detect and defuse. Children are the ones most exposed to danger. Tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed by bombs since 1964, most of them being civilians," the Russian general added. "There are also plans to train local de-miners and provide them with mine detection and personal protection equipment," he said.

