Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Austria’s chancellor calls for dialogue ahead of his visit to Russia

World
October 03, 12:48 UTC+3 VIENNA

The chancellor will travel to St. Petersburg where he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Read also
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

Austrian chancellor calls Russia superpower, stresses its role for peace

VIENNA, October 3. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called for establishing dialogue with Russia, stressing that lasting peace in Europe can only be achieved with its participation.

"It is necessary to seek dialogue and contacts [with Russia], long-term peace on our continent can only be achieved with Russia, not against it," Kurz told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday following the Austrian government’s meeting. 

Later in the day, the chancellor will travel to St. Petersburg where he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
2
Syrian military to be trained to use Russian S-300 systems within three months
3
Kremlin: direct threats by leaders of some countries won’t stop Russia’s energy projects
4
Russia to continue cooperation with Iran even under new sanctions — minister
5
Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons
6
Russia creates system capable of spotting drone operators
7
Russian launch service provider reveals cost of Soyuz-2.1 rocket launch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT