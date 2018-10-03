Austria’s chancellor calls for dialogue ahead of his visit to Russia

VIENNA, October 3. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called for establishing dialogue with Russia, stressing that lasting peace in Europe can only be achieved with its participation.

"It is necessary to seek dialogue and contacts [with Russia], long-term peace on our continent can only be achieved with Russia, not against it," Kurz told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday following the Austrian government’s meeting.

Later in the day, the chancellor will travel to St. Petersburg where he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.