Iraqi parliament elects Barham Salih as new president

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Members of the Iraqi parliament elected Barham Salih, nominated by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party, to the post of the country’s president on Tuesday evening.

According to the vote counting ceremony, broadcast by the Alsumaria TV, Salih received the support of 165 lawmakers. Only 301 out of 329 lawmakers took part in the vote.

Salih was elected in the runoff, because none of the candidates received the required minimum of two thirds of the vote in the first round.

According to reports coming from the country, the newly elected leader is to take oath soon. His first tasks will be to appoint a prime minister and issue a mandate to the coalition majority in the parliament for forming a new government.