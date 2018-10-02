Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Four-way summit on Syria to be agreed on within days, Kremlin aide says

World
October 02, 19:22 UTC+3

According to Yuri Ushakov, Russia proceeds from the fact that the meeting will be held in Istanbul

1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS photohost agency

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. An agreement on a four-way summit on Syria involving Russia, Germany, Turkey and France is expected to be reached within days, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

He recalled that aides to the four leaders had met recently to discuss "some substantive matters."

"Now, it looks like the idea is getting a second chance. An agreement on this summit is expected to be reached within days, if all the four states confirm their participation. Russia draws on the fact that this summit will be held in Istanbul. Concrete dates have yet to be agreed on," Ushakov said.

Countries
Syria
