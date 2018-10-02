Four-way summit on Syria to be agreed on within days, Kremlin aide says

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. An agreement on a four-way summit on Syria involving Russia, Germany, Turkey and France is expected to be reached within days, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.



He recalled that aides to the four leaders had met recently to discuss "some substantive matters."



"Now, it looks like the idea is getting a second chance. An agreement on this summit is expected to be reached within days, if all the four states confirm their participation. Russia draws on the fact that this summit will be held in Istanbul. Concrete dates have yet to be agreed on," Ushakov said.

