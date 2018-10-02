Syrian sky to be safely protected by Russian S-300 systems, says foreign minister

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Syrian sky "will be safely protected after Russia’s supplies of S-300 missile defense systems," Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Al Mayadeen television on Tuesday.

The minister said the Israeli airstrikes in Latakia on September 17 were "aimed to prolong the Syrian conflict" and "undermine success in the liberation of Syria, achieved by the government army assisted by its allies".

Muallem, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said that in rebuffing the attack on Latakia, Syrian air defense weapons had brought down more than two thirds of Israeli missiles. "Our anti-aircraft gunners showed that they are capable of defending Syria against the Israeli aggression," he stressed.

A Russian electronic surveillance Il-20 plane was downed over the Mediterranean Sea late on September 17 when it was flying back to the Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim. According to the Russian defense ministry, the plane was shot down by a missile from a Syrian S-200 air defense complex when it was firing at four Israeli F-16 aircraft attacking targets in the Latakia governorate. The Israeli pilots actually used the Russian plane as a cover exposing it to Syrian missiles, the ministry stressed. Fifteen Russian servicemen who were onboard the plane were killed.

Following the incident, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on September 24 that Russia planned to supply S-300 missile defense systems to the Syrian army within two weeks

The S-300 is an air defense missile system able to eliminate advanced aircraft, including planes using stealth technology, medium-range ballistic missiles, tactical and cruise missiles, and also airborne early warning and control (AWACS/AEW&C) aircraft and reconnaissance and strike systems.