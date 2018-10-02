Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbian president ‘got everything that he looked for’ in talks with Putin

World
October 02, 17:33 UTC+3

Vucic called the Russian leader 'dear friend' and 'esteemed president'

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 2./TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is satisfied with the outcome of the Kremlin talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We got everything that we looked for. We agreed on everything," the Serbian leader told TASS after the talks, adding that he could not reveal the details.

Read also

Vucic invites Putin to visit Serbia in near future

Vucic said that at the talks he had thanked the Russian president for supporting territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia. "We didn’t expect much (from the meeting - TASS), just one thing - to continue this work (to support Serbia)," he said.

"And I am very pleased with the response of President Putin and I told him ‘Thank you very much, dear friend, thank you very much, esteemed president, for maintaining together with us Serbia’s territorial integrity, but also international law," he said. This is very important for Serbia, he said.

Vucic gives high marks to cooperation of Moscow and Belgrade on the international arena and expects that the two countries will also be strengthening cooperation in the economic sector. "We have settled a lot of concrete issues today, and I am looking forward to meeting (Putin) in Belgrade soon," he added.

President Vucic said he expected his Russian counterpart to visit his country before the yearend.

"Yes, of course," Vucic answered a TASS question about whether his invitation had been accepted by Putin. "I am looking forward to seeing him in Belgrade soon." When asked about a concrete date of the visit, he said, "This year.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
2
Moscow to respond to NATO’s increased presence in Norway
3
Russia creates system capable of spotting drone operators
4
EU slaps anti-dumping duties on pipe imports from Russia, Ukraine
5
Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons
6
Serbian president ‘got everything that he looked for’ in talks with Putin
7
Syrian sky to be safely protected by Russian S-300 systems, says foreign minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT