Serbian president ‘got everything that he looked for’ in talks with Putin

MOSCOW, October 2./TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is satisfied with the outcome of the Kremlin talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We got everything that we looked for. We agreed on everything," the Serbian leader told TASS after the talks, adding that he could not reveal the details.

Vucic said that at the talks he had thanked the Russian president for supporting territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia. "We didn’t expect much (from the meeting - TASS), just one thing - to continue this work (to support Serbia)," he said.

"And I am very pleased with the response of President Putin and I told him ‘Thank you very much, dear friend, thank you very much, esteemed president, for maintaining together with us Serbia’s territorial integrity, but also international law," he said. This is very important for Serbia, he said.

Vucic gives high marks to cooperation of Moscow and Belgrade on the international arena and expects that the two countries will also be strengthening cooperation in the economic sector. "We have settled a lot of concrete issues today, and I am looking forward to meeting (Putin) in Belgrade soon," he added.

President Vucic said he expected his Russian counterpart to visit his country before the yearend.

"Yes, of course," Vucic answered a TASS question about whether his invitation had been accepted by Putin. "I am looking forward to seeing him in Belgrade soon." When asked about a concrete date of the visit, he said, "This year.".