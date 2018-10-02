Georgian-Russian summit not under consideration — envoy

TBILISI, October 2. /TASS/. A summit involving the leaders of Georgia and Russia is not under consideration at the moment, Special Representative of the Georgian Prime Minister for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said in an interview with the Tbilisi-based Imedi TV company.

While in Prague, Abashidze pointed out that such a summit may take place in the future provided "the most pressing issues concerning relations between the two countries" were put on its agenda.

On October 1, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said that Moscow did not rule out the possibility of a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Georgia. "Such a meeting may take place," the senior Russian diplomat said in response to a TASS question.

"However, we need to make preparations so that the leaders can discuss issues and achieve results. We are working on that," he added. According to Karasin, Russian President Vladimir Puitn had on many occasions confirmed Moscow’s interest in creating "normal atmosphere for boosting friendly and good neighborly relations with Georgia." "This stance has not changed," the Russian deputy foreign minister concluded.

Diplomatic consultations

In November 2012, Georgia’s then Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili established the post of special envoy for relations with Russia and appointed diplomat Zurab Abarshidze, who served as the country’s ambassador to Moscow in 2000-2004, to that post. On December 14, 2012, Abashidze’s first meeting with Karasin took place in a Geneva suburb. Since then, they have been holding consultations in Prague.

Both Tbilisi and Moscow have said many times that the Karasin-Abashidze format "has produced certain positive results" in the fields of trade, economy, transport and culture.

At the same time, Georgian officials keep saying that "there has been no progress in political relations with Russia, particularly in resolving major issues concerning relations with Russia."