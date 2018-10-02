Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Border crossing between Syria and Israel ready for opening

World
October 02, 8:40 UTC+3 QUNEITRA

Israeli defense chief confirmed earlier that Israel was ready to open Quneitra crossing — the only official border crossing with Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
A Russian military police officer in Syria

A Russian military police officer in Syria

© Andrei Gryaznov/TASS

QUNEITRA/Syria/, October 2. /TASS/. The Quneitra border crossing between Syria and Israel is ready for opening on the Syrian side, Deputy Commander of the Russian Forces in Syria Lieutenant General Sergei Kuralenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"The border crossing is ready for opening and for launching operations. This comes due to a great effort carried out by the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic with the assistance of the Russian Aerospace Forces. This is first and foremost crushing terrorists in this region. Then a large group of officers worked together with representatives of the Syrian Armed Forces on implementing steps for post-conflict settlement," Kuralenko told reporters.

Read also

Israeli cabinet orders army to continue acting against ‘Iran’s entrenchment’ in Syria

Russian military keeping the peace along demilitarized zone on Syrian-Israeli border

Syria restores control over border with Jordan

Syria to get Russia's S-300 air-defense missile system within two weeks

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman earlier said that Israel was ready to open the Quneitra crossing, the only official border crossing with Syria.

The conditions for the Syrian side to resume operations of the border crossing emerged after the government forces regained control over the southern areas and the UN peacekeepers returned to the line of separation with Israel.

In the past, the Quneitra crossing was used by the Druze, whose community was separated by the border after the Israeli-Arab conflict.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Border crossing between Syria and Israel ready for opening
3
First Sarmat ICBM flight tests to begin in early 2019 — source
4
Russia and China eye building joint lunar station
5
St. Petersburg to host international gas forum
6
Expanding Russian regions with relaxed entry to raise tourist flow 10%, says lobby group
7
Syria’s post-war recovery is ‘irreversible process’ — Kremlin envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT