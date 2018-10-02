Border crossing between Syria and Israel ready for opening

QUNEITRA/Syria/, October 2. /TASS/. The Quneitra border crossing between Syria and Israel is ready for opening on the Syrian side, Deputy Commander of the Russian Forces in Syria Lieutenant General Sergei Kuralenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"The border crossing is ready for opening and for launching operations. This comes due to a great effort carried out by the Armed Forces of the Syrian Arab Republic with the assistance of the Russian Aerospace Forces. This is first and foremost crushing terrorists in this region. Then a large group of officers worked together with representatives of the Syrian Armed Forces on implementing steps for post-conflict settlement," Kuralenko told reporters.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman earlier said that Israel was ready to open the Quneitra crossing, the only official border crossing with Syria.

The conditions for the Syrian side to resume operations of the border crossing emerged after the government forces regained control over the southern areas and the UN peacekeepers returned to the line of separation with Israel.

In the past, the Quneitra crossing was used by the Druze, whose community was separated by the border after the Israeli-Arab conflict.