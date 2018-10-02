World trusts Putin more than Trump, US opinion poll says

WASHINGTON, October 2. /TASS/. People around the world have more confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin than in his US counterpart Donald Trump, a survey carried out by the Washington-based Pew Research Center showed on Monday.

According to the opinion poll conducted among 26,112 respondents from 25 countries, 30% believe Putin does the right thing in world affairs, and 34% have confidence in Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Only 27% say Trump pursues right policies in international affairs. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has the highest confidence rating of 52%.

The poll also finds that "international publics express significant concerns about America’s role in world affairs." "Large majorities say the U.S. doesn’t take into account the interests of countries like theirs when making foreign policy decisions. Many believe the U.S. is doing less to help solve major global challenges than it used to," the survey said.

Meanwhile, China’s role on the world stage has grown over the past 10 years, the Pew Research Center said.

The survey was conducted from May 20 to August 12, 2018.