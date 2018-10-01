Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Situation in Idlib in focus of talk between Russian diplomat, Syrian opposition leader

World
October 01, 21:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides also exchanged views on efforts to promote political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of UNSC Resolution 2254

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The development of the situation in Syria’s Idlib was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and President of Syria’s opposition Negotiation Commission (SNC) Nasr al-Hariri, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on the current situation in Syria, especially in the Idlib de-escalation zone, as well as efforts to promote political settlement of the Syrian crisis on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
