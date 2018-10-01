Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Indonesia ready to accept international help in dealing with earthquake aftermath

World
October 01, 8:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 16,000 people had to leave their homes

© EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Indonesia is ready to accept international help in dealing with the earthquake aftermath, Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong said.

Indonesia earthquake death toll climbs to 347

"Last night, President [Joko Widodo] authorized us to accept international help for urgent disaster-response and relief. I’m helping coordinate help from private sectors from around the world," he wrote on Twitter.

A number of countries earlier expressed readiness to send rescue workers to the island of Sulawesi, as well as to provide financial and humanitarian assistance to Indonesia.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Central Sulawesi province on September 28. About 170 aftershocks were recorded in the next two days. According to recent reports, the natural disaster killed more than 1,200 people and left hundreds injured. At least 16,000 people had to leave their homes, while thousands of buildings were destroyed.

