Russian officers report 12 ceasefire violations in Syria in past day

World
September 30, 16:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the day, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties conducted two humanitarian operation

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Twelve ceasefire violations were reported during the day in Syria by Russian officers of the Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring commission, the Russian defense ministry said in its regular daily bulletin on Sunday.

"Russia officers of the joint Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring commission reported 12 episodes of shelling in the Latakia and Aleppo governorates. Turkish officers reported no ceasefire violations," the ministry said.

During the day, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties conducted two humanitarian operation. A total of 450 bags with food with an overall weight of 1,950 kilograms were delivered to the Deir ez-Zor and Aleppo governorates.

Four de-escalation zones were established in Syria under as agreement reached by the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey, in May 2017. De-escalation zones include Eastern Ghouta, northern parts of the Homs governorate, the Idlib governorate and some parts of its neighboring areas in the Latakia, Hama and Aleppo governorates, as well as the Daraa and al-Quneitra governorates in southern Syria.

ADVERTISEMENT