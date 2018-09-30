Macedonian referendum on changing country’s name underway

SKOPJE, September 30. /TASS/. The vote in a referendum on an intergovernmental treaty with Greece on changing the Balkan nation’s name to North Macedonia began on Sunday.

Ballot stations opened across the country at 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 GMT) and will close at 7:00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT).

More than 1.8 mln citizens of Macedonia, which is home to nearly 2 mln, are eligible to vote. The voters will answer one more question: "Are you in favor of European Union and NATO membership by accepting the agreement between the Republic of Macedonia and the Republic of Greece?"

According to the State Election Commission, the vote will be held at 3,480 ballot stations in 80 municipalities and the capital of Skopje. The vote outcome should be announced by the commission within 24 hours after receiving all protocols and ballots from municipal commissions.

Under Macedonia’s law, the plebiscite will be recognized if more than half of the voters or 903,000 citizens cast their ballots. The referendum’s outcome will be successful if over 50% of voters say "yes."

The referendum is set to end the 27-year-long dispute between Macedonia and Greece over the name of the former Yugoslav republic, which coincides with the name of the northern Greek region.

Athens argued that its neighboring country’s name should be changed and opposed its accession to the European Union and NATO. On June 17, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his Macedonian counterpart Nikola Dimitrov signed an agreement stating that the former Yugoslav republic would change its name to the Republic of Northern Macedonia. This treaty is due to solve the years-long dispute on the country’s name and also pave the way for it to NATO and the EU.