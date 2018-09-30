Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US naval blockade possible for disrupting Russian oil, gas supplies - Interior Secretary

World
September 30, 7:24 UTC+3 NEW YORK

According to the Interior Secretary, Washington was also considering economic measures to put pressure on Russia and Iran

US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke

US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke

©  AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. US Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said a naval blockade of Russia was an option for limiting Russia’s role on the global energy market, Washington Examiner quoted him as saying.

"The United States has that ability, with our Navy, to make sure the sea lanes are open, and, if necessary, to blockade ... to make sure that their energy does not go to market," Zinke was quoted as saying during an industry event in Pittsburgh hosted by the Consumer Energy Alliance.

According to the paper, the minister said that the use of the hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, technology gave Washington an advantage over Russia and Iran because its reduced Washington’s dependence on foreign hydrocarbons.

At the same time, Zinke said the Russian economy strongly relied on oil and gas revenues.

"I believe the reason they are in the Middle East is they want to broker energy just like they do in eastern Europe, the southern belly of Europe," he said.

According to the Interior Secretary, Washington was also considering economic measures to put pressure on Russia and Iran in order to squeeze them out of the global energy market.

"The economic option on Iran and Russia is, more or less, leveraging and replacing fuels," Zinke said. "We can do that because ... the United States is the largest producer of oil and gas.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
