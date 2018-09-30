Austrian top diplomat criticizes modern diplomacy in her UN General Assembly address

UN, September 30. /TASS/. Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria Karin Kneissl criticized modern diplomatic work in her speech to the 73rd UN General Assembly, made on Satruday.

Speaking in Arabic, French, Spanish and English, the Austrian top diplomat warned against favoring fine diplomatic statements over action, losing contact with reality and the meaning of what a genuine exchange of views is.

"Unfortunately, we, diplomats, are often unable to ensure that the voices of those who live in darkness and misery heard. Our diplomatic all to often give priority to fine statements over genuine action. I would even venture to say that we accept a ‘dialogue of deaf,’ when we limit ourselves to a ritual of simply reading out prepared statements. This way of thinking shows that we have lost contact with reality, we no longer understand the meaning of the genuine exchange of views," she said.

As an example, she mentioned the international community’s statements on Syria and Yemen, "full of litanies and mantras," and "hackneyed arguments."

"We are carried away by words such as reconstruction, stabilization, constitution and so on. Meanwhile, populations, children are just trying to survive. They need food, drinking water, few hours of electricity and a basic level of security," Kneissl went on.

"That is why, beyond these lofty statements, Austria wants to contribute, as other countries already doing, to financing the mine clearance system in Syria," she added. "And as concerns the greatest tragedy of our time - and here I’m referring to Yemen - Austria is ready to increase its humanitarian commitment."

Karin Kneissl grew up in Amman, Jordan, where her father worked as a pilot for a Jordanian air carrier. She has good knowledge of Middle Eastern problems and US policies in the region and has worked as an observer in many European media outlets. In 1990, she entered diplomatic service with the Austrian Foreign Ministry and worked in Paris and Madrid. She left the diplomatic service in 1998 and has written a number of books, which, among other things, criticized the lack of profound analysis in diplomacy. She was appointed to the post of Austrian foreign minister in 2017.