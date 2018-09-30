Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine to deploy more border guards, rescuers in Azov Sea — minister

World
September 30, 2:30 UTC+3 KIEV

The Sea of Azov is bounded in the north and in the west by Ukraine and in the east by Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
A sunset above the Sea of Azov

A sunset above the Sea of Azov

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

KIEV, September 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry will increase the number of its personnel deployed in the Sea of Azov, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said on Saturday.

Read also

Ukrainian naval ships pass Kerch Strait without violations of law

"We are increasing the presence of Interior Ministry personnel, namely of the State Emergencies Service and the State Border Guards Service. The safety of the Azov Sea coast, of our navigation, is of utmost importance for us," the Interior Ministry’s press service quoted Avakov as saying.

Tensions around the use of the Sea of Azov, bounded in the north and in the west by Ukraine and in the east by Russia, flared up on May 25, when Ukraine’s Border Service detained Russia’s Nord fishing vessel there. Only two sailors managed to return home, while the other crewmembers were detained because Ukraine’s Border Service considered them Ukrainian nationals residing in Crimea.

After that, Russia’s border guards stepped up their inspections of Ukrainian fishing ships, while Kiev said it was important to beef up its military presence in the Sea of Azov "to counteract to Russian border guards."

The National Security and Defense Council on Ukraine, which convened on September 6, adopted a series of measures to step up the country’s military presence in the region in order to "defend national interests in southern regions." Among other things, the measures include increasing the number of the country’s warships and motor boats and equipping them with "advanced high-precision missile weaponry." Besides, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko tasked the government with drafting the country’s naval doctrine.

On September 11, Ukraine’s Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuri Lavrenyuk said that the first Gurza-M small armored artillery boat was deployed in the Sea of Azov. Two days later, border guards chief Pyotr Tsigikal said Kiev has decided to boost its military presence in the region by deploying 270 members of special forces there. On September 27, two Ukrainian navy warships - the Donbas and the Korets - crossed the Kerch Strait, entered the Sea of Azov and docked at Ukraine’s southern port city of Mariupol.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Serbia’s president set to discuss Kosovo with Putin, ask for help
2
Ukraine to deploy more border guards, rescuers in Azov Sea — minister
3
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
4
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
5
Third battalion of S-400 air defense systems enters duty in Crimea
6
Lavrov says US should abide by principle of sovereignty, not meddle in their affairs
7
Russia to furnish advanced Korsar drones with electronic warfare systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT