Russia-Turkey agreement on Idlib coordinated with Damascus - deputy PM

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 29. /TASS/. The agreement on Idlib de-escalation zone signed by Presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was before negotiated with Syria’s government, Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Saturday addressing the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

Moscow and Damascus had been in "intensive consultations" on the issue, he said.

"We welcomed the agreement on Idlib reached in Sochi on September 17," the Syrian top diplomat added.

"The agreement is time-bound, includes clear deadlines, and complements the agreements on the de-escalation zones reached in Astana," he said.

The September 17 talks between the Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Russia’s Sochi yielded an agreement to establish a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib, along the contact line between government troops and the opposition by October 15. At Ankara’s initiative, it is planned to withdraw the opposition’s tanks, multiple missile launcher systems, artillery systems and mortars from this zone by October 10. Control in this zone will be exercised by mobile patrol groups of Turkish troops and unites of Russian military police.

Idlib is the only large region in Syria that is still controlled by illegal armed groups. In 2017, a northern de-escalation zone was established in Idlib to give shelter to militants and their families who are reluctant to voluntarily surrender arms.

According to United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, about 10,000 Jabhat al-Nusra and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia) militants are currently staying in the region. When Damascus finally regains control of the governorate, it will put an end to the large-scale armed confrontation in Syria.