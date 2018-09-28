Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Assistance to Syria without double standards must become priority to UN, Lavrov says

World
September 28, 22:03 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The top diplomat particularly stressed the issue of restoring the infrastructure to boost the return of refugees

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Restoration of infrastructure in Syria and the return of refugees to their home must top the agenda of the United Nations activities in that country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The agenda includes restoration of destroyed infrastructure to facilitate the return of millions of refugees to their homes," he told the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. "The assistance in addressing these tasks in the interests of all Syrians without any double standards must become the priority of the international efforts and the activities of the UN organizations."

"The Syrian National Dialogue Congress, initiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey this January, created conditions for political settlement on the basis of UN SC Resolution 2254," he went on to say. "This is precisely the basis for the Inter-Syrian Constitutional Committee that is currently being established in Geneva."

The Russian top diplomat stressed in inadmissibility of new provocations by terrorists "and their patrons" with the use of chemical weapons. "The conflict in Syria is already seven years old," he recalled. "The failed attempt of a regime change orchestrated from the outside and relying on the extremists has almost resulted in disintegration of the country and emergence of a terrorist caliphate instead. The energetic actions by Russia in response to the request of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic supported by the diplomatic steps in the framework of the Astana process helped to prevent this fatal scenario.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert: Electronic warfare system in Syria capable of tracking planes in Europe, Israel
2
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
3
Kremlin: ‘impossible’ to discuss suspects in Skripal case with mass media
4
About one battalion of Russian S-300 air defense systems supplied to Iran — Kremlin
5
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
6
Syria hopes to close its sky for Israeli warplanes thanks to Russian S-300 systems
7
EU human rights defenders alarmed at Ukraine’s surge in religious discrimination
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT