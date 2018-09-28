Assistance to Syria without double standards must become priority to UN, Lavrov says

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Restoration of infrastructure in Syria and the return of refugees to their home must top the agenda of the United Nations activities in that country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"The agenda includes restoration of destroyed infrastructure to facilitate the return of millions of refugees to their homes," he told the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. "The assistance in addressing these tasks in the interests of all Syrians without any double standards must become the priority of the international efforts and the activities of the UN organizations."

"The Syrian National Dialogue Congress, initiated by Russia, Iran, and Turkey this January, created conditions for political settlement on the basis of UN SC Resolution 2254," he went on to say. "This is precisely the basis for the Inter-Syrian Constitutional Committee that is currently being established in Geneva."

The Russian top diplomat stressed in inadmissibility of new provocations by terrorists "and their patrons" with the use of chemical weapons. "The conflict in Syria is already seven years old," he recalled. "The failed attempt of a regime change orchestrated from the outside and relying on the extremists has almost resulted in disintegration of the country and emergence of a terrorist caliphate instead. The energetic actions by Russia in response to the request of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic supported by the diplomatic steps in the framework of the Astana process helped to prevent this fatal scenario.".