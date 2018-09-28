Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Damascus says satisfied with situation in Idlib

World
September 28, 19:48 UTC+3

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem recalled that 'humanitarian corridors are functioning, but, regrettably, terrorists do not give civilians a possibility to leave Idlib'

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. Syria’s authorities are satisfied with the situation in the Idlib governorate, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Friday.

"Yes, we are satisfied with the situation," he said. "Humanitarian corridors are functioning, but, regrettably, terrorists do not give civilians a possibility to leave Idlib."

"Terrorists must leave Idlib, the governorate should not be in the hands of foreigners," he stressed. "I don’t know whether terrorists are already leaving it. I hope the process have started."

Idlib is the only large region in Syria that is still controlled by illegal armed groups. In 2017, a northern de-escalation zone was established in Idlib to give shelter to militants and their families who are reluctant to voluntarily surrender arms.

According to United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, about 10,000 Jabhat al-Nusra and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia) militants are currently staying in the region. When Damascus finally regains control of the governorate, it will put an end to the large-scale armed confrontation in Syria.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
