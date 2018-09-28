UK did not request meeting between British, Russian top diplomats be arranged at UNGA

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. London did not request a meeting between British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov be arranged on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Friday.

"There was no such request," he said in response to a question. Ryabkov added that Hunt’s mentioning of a conversation with Lavrov "concerned a UN Security Council meeting, where issues causing political tensions between Moscow and London were discussed."

On Thursday, Hunt told Sky News that he had had a "frank exchange of views" with Lavrov during the UN General Assembly. Sources in the Russian delegation stressed that there had been no talks between the two top diplomats.