Moldovan president says plans to visit Russia this fall

CHISINAU, September 28. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon plans to make an official visit to Russia on October 31 - November 1, as he himself wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"I have held a brief working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Dushanbe," he wrote. "We exchanged views on the current situation in Moldovan-Russian relations and emphasized the need to improve cooperation in various fields. We also agreed on the dates of the official visit," Dodon added.

The Moldovan president seeks to improve strategic relations with Russia as he believes that otherwise his country has no future.