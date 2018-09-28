Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldovan president says plans to visit Russia this fall

World
September 28, 14:22 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Moldovan President Igor Dodon plans to make an official visit to Russia on October 31 - November 1

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Moldovan President Igor Dodon

President says Moldova should have friendly relations with Russia, EU, neighboring states

CHISINAU, September 28. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon plans to make an official visit to Russia on October 31 - November 1, as he himself wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"I have held a brief working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Dushanbe," he wrote. "We exchanged views on the current situation in Moldovan-Russian relations and emphasized the need to improve cooperation in various fields. We also agreed on the dates of the official visit," Dodon added.

The Moldovan president seeks to improve strategic relations with Russia as he believes that otherwise his country has no future.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to create new high accuracy correctable trajectory shell
2
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen interested in buying Chelsea from Abramovich
3
Turkey, Russia, Germany, France to hold meeting on Syria — Erdogan
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
EU human rights defenders alarmed at Ukraine’s surge in religious discrimination
6
Russian court releases two Khachaturyan sisters from detention facility
7
US sanctions not to impact Russian state debt and banks, says VEB deputy CEO
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT