Italy expects Lavrov to take part in OSCE ministerial meeting in December

ROME, September 28. /TASS/. Italian authorities expect Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), scheduled to be held in Milan on December 6-7, Italy’s Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs Guglielmo Picchi told reporters on Friday.

"We expect the Russian minister to take part in the meeting," Picchi said in response to a TASS question.

Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergei Razov said earlier that Lavrov was expected to make a visit to the country before the end of the year. On November 22-24, the Italian capital of Rome will host the Mediterranean Dialogue international conference, while Lavrov has always been one of its main guests. In addition, Italy is making preparations for an international meeting on the Libya issue, which is planned to take place in Sicily in November.