Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow urges lifting of unilateral sanctions against North Korea

World
September 27, 18:53 UTC+3

Russia's top diplomat said tightening the sanctions would be 'illogical'

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

UNITED NATIONS, September 27./TASS/. Moscow urges all countries that are imposing unilateral sanctions against North Korea to abandon this practice, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a UN Security Council ministerial session on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"The so-called autonomous or secondary sanctions against the DPRK and other states, imposed by the US and some of their allies in bypassing or in addition to sanctions of the UN Security Council provoke even more rejection," he said. "We once again urge the countries that impose such sanctions to abandon this practice," Lavrov added.

He also said it is illogical to tighten sanctions against North Korea given that the situation in the region is improving, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a session of the UN Security Council on Korean peninsula denuclearization.

"Against the background of readiness for cooperation demonstrated by Pyongyang and progress in stabilization of the situation in the region, the policy towards tightening the sanction screws on the DPRK imposed by our Western partners looks increasingly untimely," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian leader stumbles into Russian delegation’s room at UN headquarters
2
Russia outraged at NATO’s near daily ‘erroneous’ strikes in Afghanistan
3
Putin arrives in Dushanbe for CIS summit
4
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
5
Orthodox believers brace for Ukrainian extremist violence against Kiev Pechersk Lavra
6
Japan’s titled Olympic champ Hanyu propels men’s figure skating — Plushenko
7
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT