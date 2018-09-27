Maduro says from UN rostrum he is ready to shake hands with Trump

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday he is ready to shake hands with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, and discuss any topics with him.

"I am telling him from this rostrum that despite the huge historical differences, despite the huge ideological difference, despite the huge social difference, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros is ready to shake hands with the US president and hit down at the negotiating table to discuss the gaps in bilateral matters and affairs of our region," he said at the United Nations General Assembly high-level political debates.

According to Maduro, the Venezuelan people do not hate the United State but, on the contrary, appreciate that country, its culture and arts.

On Tuesday, Trump said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly that Venezuelan military can easily topple Maduro should they only want it. These pronouncements were condemned on Wednesday by the Venezuelan authorities and army.

After Maduro was reelected Venezuelan president at the Monday 20 polls, the United States imposed new sanctions on that country. Trump signed an executive order prohibiting US citizens and other nationals staying in the United States to make any transactions linked with acquisition of the Venezuelan public bonds. This ban is applicable to the debts of Venezuela’s state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).