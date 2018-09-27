Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Maduro thanks Russia for support to Venezuela

World
September 27, 1:26 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

"Thank you for your support and demonstration of solidarity in this difficult situation Venezuela has been facing in the recent months," he said at a meeting with Sergey Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has thanked Russia for its support to his country during the political crisis.

"Thank you for your support and demonstration of solidarity in this difficult situation Venezuela has been facing in the recent months," he said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The 15-minute talks were held behind closed doors. When the meeting was over, reporters tried to ask the Venezuelan leader about the meeting but he only said, "Good."

In the recent years, Venezuela has been living through an acute socio-economic crisis accompanied by hiking prices, food and medicines shortages and devaluation of the national currency. Hardships force many Venezuelans flee their homeland. According to the UN statistics, about 2.3 million people had fled Venezuela by June. People go mostly to Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil.

In 2017 and in early 2018, Venezuela was rocked by months-long mass anti-government protests amidst the presidential campaign. Maduro was reelected the country’s president. On August 4, he survived a life attempt.

