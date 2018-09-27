Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

The Netherlands supports decision to task OPCW to investigate chemical weapons use

World
September 27, 0:10 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

The decision on giving the OPCW attributive functions was made during the Special Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention in The Hague on June 26-27

Share
1 pages in this article

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. The Netherlands backs the decision to attribute the right to identify those guilty in chemical weapons attacks to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday at a session of the United Nations Security Council on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

"Because of the stalemate in this body, we have tasked the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate and identify those responsible for the use of these weapons," he said. "We cannot sit back. We have to speak up, take action and firmly support the OPCW, so that perpetrators can be brought to justice. And we need to do this together."

"The repeated use of chemical weapons is deeply alarming. It causes terrible human suffering and erodes the established international norm," Rutte said. "There should be no impunity for any use of chemical weapons. Not for the large-scale attacks in Syria nor for the individual attacks in Malaysia and the UK. The same goes for the possible use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime in Idlib."

"All of us, both within and outside this Council, bear a responsibility," he added.

The decision on giving the OPCW attributive functions was made during the Special Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in The Hague on June 26-27. Russia opposed the idea of giving the organization the right to punish those behind chemical attacks, calling this decision illegitimate.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukrainian leader stumbles into Russian delegation’s room at UN headquarters
2
New weapons show Russia as country ‘to be reckoned with’, says deputy PM
3
A total of 35 Russian universities make THE World University Rankings list
4
Chechnya, Ingushetia agree to fix regional border
5
Press review: EU to save Iran from sanctions and China may drive wedge between US, Israel
6
Kiss traffic jams goodbye: Siberian mathematicians solve rush-hour gridlock mystery
7
Diplomat comments on Russia’s decision to deploy S-300 systems in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT