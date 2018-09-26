Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump says ready to discuss Russian-Israeli tensions with Putin

World
September 26, 21:48 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

"I will talk if it’s appropriate, when it’s appropriate," Trump said

© EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. President Donald Trump has voiced his readiness to hold a discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the recent spate of tensions in Israeli-Russian relations in the wake of a tragic incident over the Mediterranean that involved the Russian reconnaissance plane Ilyushin-20.

Russian defense ministry presents data as evidence of Israeli involvement in Il-20 crash

He said answering reporters’ questions at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, which they held on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

"I will talk if it’s appropriate, when it’s appropriate," Trump said when a reporter asked him if he was going to talk to Putin about the current tensions. "Yes, I will do that.".

Persons
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu
