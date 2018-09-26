Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iran’s foreign minister says US ‘finds itself isolated’ during UN Security Council session

World
September 26, 21:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Mohammad Javad Zarif said the reason behind it was the violation by Washington of the provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and UNSCR 2231

© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The US abused their status at the UN Security Council, but only found itself more isolated as a result, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated on his Twitter. The reason for this isolation is Washington’s violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

"Once again, the U.S. abused the UNSC only to find itself further isolated in its violation of #JCPOA and SC resolution 2231. When will it learn its lesson?" Zarif wrote.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump strongly criticized Iran during his speech at the UN Security Council session on non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Iran nuclear deal issue

In 2015, Iran and six major powers (five member states of the United Nations Security Council - Russia, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and China - and Germany) agreed on the final Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which particularly stipulated the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran over its nuclear program.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. He said that old sanctions on Iran would be restored and new ones would be introduced in case Tehran attempted to pursue its nuclear ambitions. The first batch of new US sanctions on Iran took effect on August 7.

In the wake of Trump’s decision, the leaders of Great Britain, Germany and France called on other participants in the deal to continue fulfilling it. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Tehran would not abandon the JCPOA and would continue to comply with its obligations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Washington’s withdrawal from the JCPOA would violate the United Nations Security Council’s resolution. He added that Russia would seek to maintain the agreement despite US plans to resume sanctions against Iran.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Javad Zarif
