Situation in OPCW degrading, says Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. The situation in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] is degrading in the wake of Western nations' attempts to impose the function of establishing the guilty parties on it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday as he addressed a meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to nonproliferation of the weapons of mass destruction.

"The situation in the OPCW is degrading, as our Western counterparts are seeking to impose the so-called attributing functions on its technical secretariat," he said. "In doing this they violate grossly the Chemical Weapons Convention and meddle with the prerogatives of the UN Security Council," he said.