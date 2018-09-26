Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to initiate proposal on Korean reunification support at UN SC

World
September 26, 19:59 UTC+3

The Russian foreign minister says Moscow ready 'to do everything in our power to promote reunification of the Korean Peninsula to create [common] economic and transport infrastructure'

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

UN, September 26. /TASS/. Russia will initiate a proposal in support of the Korean reunification process at the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho.

"We are ready to do everything in our power to promote reunification of the Korean Peninsula to create [common] economic and transport infrastructure," Lavrov said. "Of course, we will initiate a proposal in support of these processes between Pyongyang and Seoul at the Security Council," he added.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

US artificially whips up tension around North Korea sanctions - Russia’s UN envoy

Moscow also congratulates Pyongyang on the successful holding of the Inter-Korean summit, Lavrov said Russia is ready to promote Korean reunification.

"I would like to congratulate you on the very successful summit between the two Koreas in Pyongyang. We will actively promote the reunification of the Korean Peninsula to create economic and transport infrastructure," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

Lavrov also thanked his colleague for the warm welcome he received during his visit to Pyongyang in June. "I will be waiting for you in Moscow," the Russian minister said.

Lavrov added that the meeting is "a good opportunity to study how the main principles of bilateral cooperation are realized.".

