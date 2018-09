UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian-Turkish agreements concerning the Syrian province of Idlib, signed in Sochi on September 17, have begun to produce results, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters.

"This does not concern only humanitarian corridors, as the implementation of the memorandum Russia and Turkey signed in Sochi on September 17 has begun and it is already producing real results," he stressed.