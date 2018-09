UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. An Astana-format ministerial meeting on Syria, involving Russia, Iran and Turkey, will take place on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told reporters.

"An Astana-format ministerial meeting is scheduled to be held in the afternoon. All the necessary statements will be made," he said in response to a TASS question.