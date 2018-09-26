Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump’s decision to convene UN SC session on mass destruction weapons timely, Lavrov says

World
September 26, 20:17 UTC+3

The Russian minister also noted that there are 'facts that weapons of mass destruction have been handed to terrorists' and those allegations should be carefully investigated

UN, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called US President Donald Trump’s initiative on holding a session of the UN Security Council devoted to the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction ‘very timely’.

"We expect that a step in this direction (to tighten control over weapons - TASS) will mark today’s session of the UN Security Council. In this regard, we find President Trump’s initiative on convening this session very timely," the minister said on Wednesday during the UN Security Council session.

Lavrov also said that there are facts that weapons of mass destruction have been handed to terrorists and those allegations should be carefully investigated, "Facts of these handovers exist and they should be carefully investigated," he said.

"I believe that everyone agrees that one must strictly comply with the UN Security Council’s resolutions envisaging specific measures of influence on non-proliferation perpetrators," he went on to say.

"Basic Resolution 1540 remains the cornerstone, since it contains the member states’ commitments to take practical steps in order not to allow weapons of mass destruction to go into the hands of non-state actors," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, the UN Security Council’s decision imposing sanctions for the handover of any weapons to terrorists, which was adopted to enhance Resolution 1540, is of particular importance.

