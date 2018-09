THE UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to meet with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, a source with the Russian delegation told TASS.

