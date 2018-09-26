Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump says he looks forward to new meeting with Putin

World
September 26, 17:06 UTC+3

The US president said no exact date has been scheduled so far

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

UNITED NATIONS, September 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is looking forward to a new meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We do not have any exact date, but I look forward to meeting with him," Trump said in reply to a question from TASS when asked when his next meeting with the Russian leader might take place.

The first full-scale Putin-Trump rendezvous was in Helsinki on July 6. First the two leaders had a one-on-one conversation for a little more than two hours. The delegations’ members joined in later. The presidents discussed bilateral international relations to say afterwards they had taken a long stride forward. In the United States, Trump was later criticized for being too lax regarding Russia’s alleged intervention in the 2016 presidential election and for questioning the conclusions by the US intelligence community on that score.

