Norway, Russia sign new border treaty

World
September 26, 15:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The new document contains renewed and revised maps

© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. International Law Adviser at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kjell Kristian Egge and Ambassador at Large at the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Obukhov have signed a new treaty on the Russian-Norwegian border in Moscow, the Norwegian government reported on Wednesday.

The new document contains more detailed data on the border between the two states. In particular, the treaty contains renewed and revised maps.

"Strict and clear borders with a neighboring state are important to Norway. I am glad that today we signed a new treaty that provides a detailed and renewed description of the border with Russia based on modern technologies. It is even more important to the local population and anyone travelling along the border. The treaty is a result of productive and substantial joint work between experts of the two states," said Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide.

The coordinates and maps of the border were renewed with the help of aerial photography, inspection visits and measurements with the use of modern technologies. The volume of the document, including maps and appendices, is 1,000 pages. The treaty stipulates the replacement of old boundary pillars and the restoration of the boundary marking.

The Norwegian delegation at the negotiations included experts from the commission on the Russian-Norwegian border management in Kirkenes and Norway’s cartographic committee in Steinkjer and Honefos.

