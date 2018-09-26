Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Finland, Russia maintain cooperation, as neighbors should do — Finnish premier

World
September 26, 1:01 UTC+3 HELSINKI

"Finland, on its part, wants to help promote cooperation between the European Union and Russia," he said

Share
1 pages in this article

HELSINKI, September 25. /TASS/. Finland and Russia maintain close practical cooperation, as any neighbors should do, Finland’s Prime Minister Juha Sipila said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday ahead of his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Dmitry Medvedev, who is arriving in Helsinki on a working visit.

"We maintain working dialogue. Practical cooperation proceeds actively, as it should be with neighbors. Relations between our countries are as good as they can be in the current international situation," he said.

"Finland, on its part, wants to help promote cooperation between the European Union and Russia. Closer cooperation will also depend on Russia, on its policy towards Ukraine and its commitment to the Minsk agreements," he noted.

Moscow has repeatedly stressed that Russia is not a party to the Ukrainian conflict and is acting as a mediator in settling the crisis. So, as Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized, Russia cannot implement the Minsk agreements.

According to the Finnish prime minister, along with bilateral relations, he plans to discuss with his Russian counterpart regional and international problems. "Bilateral issue will include trade relations between our countries, trans-border cooperation and collaboration in the sphere of environment protection. International topics will most likely include the situation in Ukraine, relations between Russia and the United States, and other pressing matters," Sipila said.

The Russian government’s press service reported earlier that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev planned to visit Finland on September 26 to hold talks with his Finnish counterpart, Juha Sipila. The sides are expected to discuss the current situation in the Russian-Finnish trade, research and humanitarian cooperation. The agenda also includes issues of the implementation of joint industrial, energy and infrastructure projects, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US senator to introduce amendment to lift sanctions on Russian lawmakers
2
Lavrov says ready to meet with US top diplomat on US initiative
3
Deceased crew of Russia’s Il-20 plane to be posthumously awarded Orders of Courage
4
New mobile missile complexes may replace Yars after 2030
5
Ships of Ukrainian naval forces pass under Crimean Bridge — source
6
Cuban leader invited to visit Russia
7
Press review: S-300s coming to protect Syrian skies and Russia’s grain boom spooks US
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT