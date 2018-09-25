Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Iranian president promises response to any subversive act in Persian Gulf

World
September 25, 22:45 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

He said Iran had always attached significance to security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Iran is prepared to react to any subversive actions by other countries in the Persian Gulf and in the Strait of Hormuz, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday at the opening of the high-level general political discussion at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

He said Iran had always attached significance to security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. "Like we did during the war imposed on us by Iraq, we’ll respond to any subversive actions in that vital waterway in the future, too," he said.

