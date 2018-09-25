Lavrov, Mogherini discuss Russian-EU relations, Syria on margins of UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on the margins of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in order to discuss the current relationship between Moscow and Brussels and the situation in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s message informed.

"During the talks, they discussed the state of Russian-EU relations in different areas. There was an exchange of opinions on several current international issues, including the situation in the Western Balkans, around Syria, in Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq," the ministry stated.

The 2018 UN General Assembly’s general debate is scheduled for September 25 - October 1. Participants will include representatives of over 190 countries, including 81 heads of state and 47 heads of government. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads the Russian delegation, with his speech scheduled for September 28.