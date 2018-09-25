Russian Politics & Diplomacy
List of permanent members of UN Security Council should be expanded, says Erdogan

World
September 25, 21:37 UTC+3 UN

There are currrently fiftteen of them, five of which are permanent

UN, September 25. /TASS/. The UN Security Council needs to expand the list of its permanent members, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Tuesday during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

"We need a complex reform of the UN. Why cannot other members of the organization be part of the Security Council and have permanent status? Currently there are only five permanent members [of the UN Security Council] with the right to veto dealing with global issues," he said.

Erdogan states that the recent "mass atrocities" in different parts of the world, including Palestine, "took place under the UN’s watch." "This situation when the oppressed countries cannot object only emboldens the oppressors," he stressed.

The 2018 UN General Assembly’s general debate is scheduled for September 25 - October 1. Participants will include representatives of over 190 countries, including 81 heads of state and 47 heads of government. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads the Russian delegation, with his speech scheduled for September 28.

Persons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
