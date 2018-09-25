Moscow says Trump chooses not to mention Russia 'in vain' in UN speech

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump did not mention Russia during his speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly.

"The two cross-cutting themes in Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly are: the need to defend their own sovereignty and the lack of alternatives for defending national interests," the diplomat wrote on Facebook after the US leader’s speech ended. "It is worth noting that this is applicable not only to the US, but all the countries in the world."

"He decided not to take Russia’s name in vain, it seems," she pointed out ironically. "He only said that Germany must reorient itself for other energy opportunities, or it would depend on Russia. The German delegation let out a laugh during that moment."

Zakharova forms part of the Russian delegation present at the UN General Assembly session held in New York.

The 2018 UN General Assembly’s general debate is scheduled for September 25 - October 1. Participants will include representatives of over 190 countries, including 81 heads of state and 47 heads of government. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov heads the Russian delegation, with his speech scheduled for September 28.