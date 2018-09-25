Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Erdogan says FETO receives $763 mln annually from US

World
September 25, 20:17 UTC+3 UN

The organisation is deemed a terrorist movement by Ankara

© EPA-EFE/STR

UN, September 25. /TASS/. FETO [Fetullahist Terrorist Organization], an Islamic social movement prohibited in Turkey, receives $763 mln a year from the US government, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Tuesday during the opening of general political debates of 73rd UN General Assembly’s high-level segment.

"Through its 27 schools in the US, FETO receives $763 mln of budgetary funds a year," he said.

Erdogan also noted that "some countries still resist handing over FETO members to Turkey.".

ADVERTISEMENT