Russia categorically rejects US’ new anti-Venezuelan sanctions

World
September 25, 19:57 UTC+3

The United States blacklisted, in particular, the wife of president Nicolas Maduro, the vice president, the defense minister as well as the executive vice president

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Russia categorically rejects the United States’ new sanctions against Venezuelan leaders, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

"We categorically reject the practice of sanction pressure on sovereign state both in general and in this case concerning Venezuela’s politicians," Alexander Shchetinin, director of the ministry’s Latin America department, told journalists.

"We sincerely believe that such policy in no way can help Venezuela resolve the problems it is facing. On the contrary, it can only worsen the situation," he stressed.

"Russia is firmly committed to the point of view that only the Venezuelan people has the right to determine the country’s political and economic system as it is written in the Declaration of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States that was adopted at the Havana summit in 2014," the Russian diplomat emphasized. "This policy of ours remains unchanged.".

