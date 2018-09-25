Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Turkish senior diplomats discuss political settlement in Syria

World
September 25, 19:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two also attended a meeting of the UN Security Council, where the agenda was focused on the situation in Syria

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Political settlement in Syria was in focus of talks between Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers, Sergei Vershinin and Sedat Onal, that were held on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"Vershinin had a meeting with Onal to continue to discuss joint efforts towards political settlement in Syria," the ministry said.

The two senior diplomats also attended a meeting of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France - TASS). "Key attention was focused on the situation in Syria in light of the agreements reached at the Russian-Turkish summit in Sochi on September 17," the ministry said.

"The sides discussed international efforts to promote political process in Syria in the context of the implementation of the resolutions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254. In particular, participants in the meeting exchanged views on the work done by [United Nations Secretary General’s] Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in coordination with the three Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations (Russia, Iran and Turkey - TASS) to form the Constitutional Committee," the ministry noted.

"The Russian side reiterated that Moscow will continue practical and political work to stabilize the situation in Syria and will continue efforts to repel the terrorist threat," the ministry added.

