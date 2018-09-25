Russian held for ‘espionage’ fights detention in Oslo’s court of appeals

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. Mikhail Bochkarev, a Russian national who was detained on espionage charges in Norway, has challenged his detention with a court of appeal in Oslo, Norway’s Verdens Gang (VG) newspaper said on Tuesday.

The motion was filed with the Borgarting Court of Appeal, the country’s biggest one working with appeals on criminal and civil cases, in the second half of the day and will be considered by three judges. It is yet unclear how long the trial may take.

The Norwegian News Agency said on Sunday that a Russian national was detained for a term of two weeks on suspicion of espionage activities after a seminar on digitalization at the Norwegian parliament that involved delegates from 34 countries.

According to VG, the man is 51 years old. The paper cited his lawyer as saying that her client has no idea about why he has been detained describing the situation as "misunderstanding." The lawyer said some electronic device was seized from the man but did not specify what kind of device it was. The Norwegian News Agency said later the man is cooperating with police investigators.

Later on Sunday, Russia’s embassy in Norway confirmed that a Russian national had been detained at Oslo’s airport. The embassy described the arrest as being made under "a contrived and absurd pretext" and said the man is given all necessary consular support.

On Monday, the Russian foreign ministry said that Bochkarev is an employee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house and arrived in Norway at the invitation from the European Center for Parliamentary Research and Documentation to attend an international seminar.

Norway’s Ambassador to Moscow Rune Resaland was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry on the same day to be presented with a strong protest over Bochkarev’s detention. The ministry said it "demanded explanations be given over the incident, absurd charges be withdrawn and the man be released.