Iran did not submit application to participate in UN SC meeting on September 26 yet

World
September 25, 8:19 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Iran's participation in the meeting of the UN SC chaired by Donald Trump on September 26 is not planned

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Iran's participation in the meeting of the UN Security Council chaired by President of the United States Donald Trump on September 26 has not yet been planned, since the country did not submit an application, a diplomatic source in the UN told TASS.

"To date, Iran has not applied for participation in the Security Council meeting on September 26," the source said. The diplomat explained that there were no applications for participation from other countries.

According to the procedure, the country related to the topic of the Security Council meeting discussion can participate in it by sending a corresponding appeal to Chairman. In September, the United States presides over the Security Council.

On September 5, the US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley announced Trump’s intention to chair the Security Council during the high-level meetings week. Initially, Iran was announced to be the topic of the meeting, later the agenda was expanded to countering proliferation of nuclear and chemical weapons.

